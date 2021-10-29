Olivia Rodrigo just learned Biden’s gift to her was an ice cream scoop, not a shoehorn

Olivia Rodrigo is giving us the inside scoop on the shoehorn she said President Joe Biden gifted her when she visited the White House over the summer.

It turns out the commander in chief didn’t give her a shoehorn at all. Rodrigo, who told Jimmy Kimmel about the gift on his late-night show earlier this week, now says it was actually an ice cream scoop. (Oops?)

“thank u for having me @jimmykimmellive !!!” she captioned a trio of photos on Instagram, including one of the scoop in question. “also thank u to my mom who told me this president biden ice cream scoop was a shoe horn and let me repeat it on national television lolllll.’”

During the singer’s appearance on his show, Kimmel had asked about a pair of sunglasses Rodrigo and Biden wore in a photo during her trip to D.C. She said the shades were one of several presents she received from the president.

“He gave me a few gifts. He gave me those. He gave me some M&Ms and he also gave me a shoehorn, which was strange,” Rodrigo said. “It had the presidential emblem on it. I’m serious. It’s in my house.”

She was then asked if she feigned interest in the shoehorn when she got it.

“I didn’t see it when he gave it to me,” she said. “It was in a bag and I opened it up and I was like, ‘Ahh! That’s so cool.’”

Now, after copping to the mistake, it looks like Rodrigo will be eating crow. Or at least a bowl of mint chocolate chip.