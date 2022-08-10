Olivia Newton-John’s husband says their love was ‘so deep, so real, so natural’ in new message

Olivia Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, is honoring his late wife, whom he called "the most courageous woman I’ve ever known.”

In an emotional message he shared Wednesday on Newton-John’s social media accounts, Easterling opened up about his love for the "Grease" star, who died earlier this week at age 73.

"Olivia, Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever," Easterling wrote.

The businessman called Newton-John, who had been treated multiple times for breast cancer over the past 30 years, “the most courageous woman I’ve ever known" and someone who "genuinely" cared for other people.

"At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible," he wrote.

He added, "It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light."

Easterling went on to say that in his grief he was comforted by remembering his late wife's joyful and loving personality.

"Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward," he wrote.

Olivia Newton-John and husband John Easterling married in 2008. Paul Morigi / WireImage via Getty Images

He concluded by thanking fans on behalf of Newton-John’s family for the “vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.”

“Onward Ho, John Easterling,” he signed the message.

On Monday, Easterling announced Newton-John’s death in a statement that called the late singer and actor “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”

Newton-John and Easterling married in June 2008 after going public with their romance at the premiere of "Xanadu" on Broadway the previous year. The couple met in the early 1990s, according to People, but didn't go on their first date until 15 years later.

Newton-John was previously married to former actor Matt Lattanzi, with whom she shared a daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.

Chloe Lattanzi's tributes to her mom have included a behind-the-scenes video of their 2021 duet “Window in the Wall.”

“You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend,” she wrote. “You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed.”