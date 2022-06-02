Octavia Spencer grieves the loss of her nephew: ‘We’re gutted’

Octavia Spencer and her family are mourning the death of her nephew, her sister’s “only child.”

On Tuesday night, the actor, 52, announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram beside a photo of flowers in a vase.

“Grief,” she began in the caption. “You wouldn’t know it by this picture that today was the second worst day of my life. My family lost the first of the next generation of us, and we’re gutted.”

She continued, “Grief is the most terrifying of emotions because I can’t laugh my way out of it. I have to feel.”

Spencer said she is “feeling for my sister who lost her only son. Her only child.”

At the end of the post, she asked for prayers for her sister and her brother-in-law.

“I also ask for privacy as we deal with this tremendous loss,” she added, along with multiple prayer-hand emoji.

The post did not provide more details about her nephew or the cause of his death.

Her tragic news came just days after she celebrated her birthday on social media.

Next to a photo of balloons, she wrote, “Some friends stopped by to surprise me with balloons and the wind took them to a neighbor’s tree. The good Lord knew we needed the laugh considering the terrifying week. The tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde are emblematic of a greater problem in this nation: apathy.”

Spencer also offered thoughts and prayers for the family members who were affected by the recent mass shootings.