Octavia Spencer apologizes to Britney Spears and fiance for prenup joke

Octavia Spencer regrets making that joke about a prenup to Britney Spears.

The Oscar winner, 51, revealed Wednesday on Instagram that she reached out privately to Spears, 39, and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, to apologize for telling Spears to make Asghari sign a prenup after Spears announced their engagement.

Spencer posted a photo of the couple, writing alongside it, "Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain."

She continued, "I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. "

"Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love. 👇🏽 #nonegativity," she added.

Spears announced that she and Asghari were engaged in a joyous post that disappeared after Spears deactivated her Instagram account days later.

The "Toxic" singer shared a video showing off her ring, writing in the caption, "I can’t f---ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!"

Asghari, 27, shared his own photo to mark the occasion. In his pic, his bride-to-be held up her ring finger to the camera.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments of Spears' post to congratulate the couple. Spencer commented to offer the singer advice: "Make him sign a prenup," she quipped.

The "Hidden Figures" star's comment racked up tens of thousands of likes, including one from Asghari himself, who left a red 100 emoji beneath it.

The actor and trainer proved he had a healthy sense of humor when he later joked about the matter in his Instagram stories

"Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup!" Asghari wrote. "Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day."

Spears' name has been a near-constant presence in media headlines over the past year because of her ongoing battle to regain control of her estate from her father, Jamie Spears, who filed a petition to cease control of her conservatorship last week.

The Grammy winner has been married twice before.

In 2004, she tied the knot with childhood friend Jason Alexander in a quickie Las Vegas wedding. The couple annulled the marriage a mere 55 hours later. Later that year, she married her backup dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.