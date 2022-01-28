What’s the #NotMyName challenge? How you can join the trend celebs are loving

Celebrities and household names are taking to social media to tell us ... that’s not their name. Here's what you need to know about the #NotMyName challenge that's taken over the internet in recent days.

What is the #NotMyName challenge?

With the Ting Tings' 2008 hit “That’s Not My Name” blasting in the background, celebrities are using the latest TikTok trend to share the many “names” they’ve been called throughout their careers.

Idina Menzel posted a video sharing her own other “names,” like her role in the Broadway show “Wicked” as Elphaba and her character Elsa in “Frozen.” She also poked fun at John Travolta’s infamous blunder during the 2014 Oscars, when he introduced her as “Adele Dazeem.”

Which celebrities are doing the #NotMyName challenge?

Aside from Menzel’s hilarious recap of one of pop culture’s funniest mispronunciations, actors of all ages are sharing their career-inspired nicknames.

Alicia Silverstone commenced the trend by reminding us of some of her most famous roles over the years, like Cher from “Clueless.”

Other celebs getting in on the fun include:

Reese Witherspoon, who name-checked Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde” and Rosita from “Sing”;

Drew Barrymore, who reminisced on well-known roles like Dylan Sanders in the 2000 film “Charlie’s Angels” and Gertie from “E.T.”;

Bailee Madison, who shared an adorable throwback to some of the roles she is most known for, like Maggie from “Just Go With It” and Maxine Russo from “Wizards of Waverly Place”;

And Kyle MacLachlan, who shared his roles in the 1984 classic “Dune” as Paul Atreides and Agent Cooper from “Twin Peaks.”

How can I do the #NotMyName challenge?

TikTok users of all kinds are accepting the #NotMyName challenge, including furry friends.

Grab your favorite pet and share the silly nicknames your family calls it, like this TikTokker did: “When mom adopts you as ‘Ducky,’ but calls you… ‘Duck,’ ‘Duck Duck,’ ‘Mister,’ ‘Stinky.’”

The owners of @teddywiththumbs, a TikTok-famous Maine coon cat, shared some of the cuddly creature's monikers: "Ted thumb," "Toeby" and "Tedders."

One mom used “That’s Not My Name” to share her daughters Koti's and Haven's nicknames: “Koko bear,” “Koko powder,” “Havenator” and “Shug,” to name a few.

If you don’t have a baby or a pet to share, try using the sound to show off your own nicknames — you’d be surprised by how many you can fit in a 15-second TikTok.