'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan shares unfortunate consequence of wearing Regency gowns

With Season Three of “Bridgerton” officially in production, the actors have returned to their Regency-era ways to bring the soapy Netflix show to life.

Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Penelope Featherington on the show, shared a behind-the-scenes look at what it's been like filming the series in the summer heat.

The 35-year-old actor shared a selfie smiling at the camera. Just beneath her grin, though, watchers could see the unfortunate sunburn pattern created by her 1800s-era gown.

“And so… the Bridgertan* returns,” she wrote, adding, “*sunburn you get while wearing a regency dress.”

That's awkward. Nicola Coughlan / Instagram

Netflix said on July 20 that the third season of the beloved period drama, which will center on the love story between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, had begun production.

The clips showcased multiple cast members—including Jonathan Bailey, Golda Rosheuvel and Claudia Jessie—holding up two fingers before flipping their hand around to show three fingers instead. To end the video, Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, copied the same motion before opening the door to a carriage where Coughlan sat.

“‘Bridgerton’ season three filming has officially begun,” Coughlan said, before asking Newton, “You coming in?”

“Let’s go,” he said, before entering the carriage and shutting the door behind him.

Coughlan broke the news that her character’s love story would be the center of the third season during a panel in May, according to Deadline.

“Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s love story,” she said, adding, “I have kept that secret since two weeks into Season Two. This is the first time I am saying it here.”

While it’s not known officially what the season will entail, in Quinn’s fourth book in the series “Romancing Mister Bridgerton,” Colin discovers that Penelope is Lady Whistledown. He begins to struggle with feelings of jealousy due to his desire to be writer, an area in which Penelope has already found success.

Newton spoke to TODAY about the romance between his character and Coughlan’s and how the storyline so far in the first two seasons of the show has planted subtle seeds for the audience.

“What I love about my story is that I get to explore that through all the seasons with the same person,” he said. “We’re waiting for them to finally see what’s in front of them.”

When it comes to how his character feels about Penelope, Newton said she gives him a “sense of belonging,” explaining, “She gives him a sense of that warm feeling that reminds him of home.”

Related: