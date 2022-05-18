Nick Jonas reveals which of his brothers is the 'favorite uncle'

The Jonas Brothers were just kids themselves when they broke into the music scene back in the mid-aughts. But now the trio of bandmates and brothers are fathers, too.

And one of them just revealed which family member has been named top uncle by the younger generation.

Nick Jonas, who welcomed his first child to the world with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas in January, made the reveal during a Tuesday night visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

"Amazing." That's how the 29-year-old described his brothers as uncles overall when the host inquired about them. "You know, they’ve got kids of their own, the two older ones."

But it's the one Jonas who isn't part of the band and isn't a dad yet — little brother Franklin Jonas, aka Frankie — who's taken top honors with all the tykes.

"He’s the favorite uncle, by far, of all the uncles," Nick Jonas raved.

Nick Jonas says Frankie Jonas has "favorite uncle" status in the family. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

And when Fallon asked why, the new dad shared his theory behind their choice.

"Well, he’s the closest in age to the kids," Nick Jonas replied with a smirk.

The oldest of all the siblings' children is Kevin Jonas' 8-year-old daughter, Alena. As for Frankie, he's 21.

During a visit to TODAY earlier this week, Nick Jonas opened up about what it’s like to have his daughter, Malti Marie, home.

“Life is beautiful,” he said. “She’s a gift, and we’re just so blessed that she’s back.”

Malti, who was born via surrogate, spent 100-plus days in the NICU. After her release, Nick Jonas shared an update with his fans and followers on Instagram.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” he wrote alongside a photo with his wife and daughter. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass.”