Nick Cannon says he’ll ‘never have a love’ like Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon says he’ll always have loving feelings toward Mariah Carey.

The “Masked Singer” host, 41, opened up about his “fairytale” romance with his ex-wife on the "Hot Tee Talk Show."

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were married for eight years and share two children. SIPA via AP

“That’s my fantasy love. That’s somebody I will always love. I guess because I’m a truly romantic, I’m a true believer in love,” he said. “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. And I appreciate that.”

“If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way that it was, I’m there,” he added. “Always be my baby!”

That said, Cannon says he has nothing but respect for Carey’s current relationship. The “I’ll Be There” singer has been linked to backup dancer Bryan Tanaka for several years now.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka, seen here in 2020, have been linked for years now. Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

“I truly respect the relationship that she’s been in for quite some time and you know, dude is amazing with my kids and we’ve got family gatherings and things together so I truly respect him,” Cannon said.

Cannon and Carey, 53, tied the knot in 2008 and announced their separation in 2014 before finalizing their divorce two years later. They share 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Following his split with Carey, Cannon welcomed six more children with three different women: a son, Golden, 5, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, 1, with model Brittany Bell, as well as 1-year-old twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Last year, he and model Alyssa Scott also welcomed a son, Zen, who died in December at 5 months old from a malignant brain tumor.

The “Nick Cannon Mornings” host revealed in January that he has another baby on the way with real estate agent and model Bre Tiesi.

And in June, the proud dad hinted that he may be expecting even more children this year.

Asked on the “Lip Service” podcast about a rumor that he is planning to welcome three babies this year, Cannon replied, “I don’t know, it could be.”

Cannon defended his non-traditional family in a Men’s Health interview last month.

“It’s not about what society deems is right,” he said. “It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”