NKOTB’s Jonathan Knight confirms he and his longtime boyfriend are married

Jonathan Knight is a married man!

The New Kids On The Block singer and “Farmhouse Fixer” star confirmed that he tied the knot in secret with his longtime partner, fitness trainer Harley Rodriguez.

“Yes, we’re married,” he told "ET’s" Lauren Zima, after she noticed him casually referring to his “husband’s house” in an interview.

Knight, 53, shared that he and Rodriguez, 49, said “I do” privately and have yet to mark their union with a larger celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no ‘cause I don’t wanna lie,” he said.

Knight and Rodriguez have been together since 2008 and got engaged in 2016.

Rodriguez and Knight appeared on "The Amazing Race" in 2015. Monty Brinton / CBS / Getty Images

They may not have made a big wedding announcement, but Knight has been dropping clues for months now about their married status.

Knight subtly let slip that he and Rodriguez are married in an Instagram post this June.

“Heading home to film some more #farmhousefixerhgtv Can’t wait to sleep in my own bed,” he wrote in the caption. “Only thing missing will be my husband who’s in Paris!”

The HGTV star also referred to Rodriguez as his husband in an April Instagram post.

“Today we celebrated two of the things I love the most… my Husband and our planet,” he captioned a sweet pic of Rodriguez sitting on his knee. “Thank you @harley.rodriguez for all you do for me and our life on the farm preserving the land. I love that you have become a country boy like myself.”

It’s unclear exactly when the couple tied the knot, but they have long been celebrating their love on social media.

Earlier this year, Rodriguez shared a sweet Valentine’s Day message for his longtime love on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Every day is Valentine’s Day having you in my life & by my side.”