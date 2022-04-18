Natasha Lyonne says that she and Fred Armisen broke up over a swimming pool

Natasha Lyonne has confirmed that she and former "Saturday Night Live" comedian Fred Armisen have broken up — and it was all over a swimming pool.

The "Russian Doll" star, 43, told The Hollywood Reporter that she and Armisen, 55, called it quits after eight years together because they disagreed about buying a pool when they lived together in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool. We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we’re still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn’t like a swimming pool," she explained.

"It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you’ve got to get your laps ... So, I got myself a house with a pool out in Los Angeles."

Fred Armisen and Natasha Lyonne attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes after-party in January 2020. Getty Images

The lifelong New Yorker jokingly added: "So that’s the real scandal. I guess I finally am an actual bicoastal."The "Orange Is the New Black" alum began dating Armisen in 2014. The pair were introduced by Armisen's former "SNL" castmate Maya Rudolph during a tough time in Lyonne's life, the actor told Glamour in 2019.

"I was going through a rocky road, as we know,” she said, describing the era as her “'Grey Gardens' phase.”

As Lyonne described it, she was dressed in a long silk robe and sunglasses and chain-smoking cigarettes when Rudolph and Armisen popped by her apartment.

"I pulled out a copy of (Legs McNeil’s oral history of punk rock music) 'Please Kill Me,' autographed it, and was like, ‘Welcome, kid. Fred — what a name. Happy birthday. Enjoy the book,'" she recalled, adding, "He still has it."