Natasha Lyonne says that she and Fred Armisen broke up over a swimming pool

The "Orange Is the New Black" alum said she and Armisen still "love each other just about as much as two people can love each other."
Natasha Lyonne said she and longtime love Fred Armisen broke up over a swimming pool.
By Gina Vivinetto

Natasha Lyonne has confirmed that she and former "Saturday Night Live" comedian Fred Armisen have broken up — and it was all over a swimming pool.

The "Russian Doll" star, 43, told The Hollywood Reporter that she and Armisen, 55, called it quits after eight years together because they disagreed about buying a pool when they lived together in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool. We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we’re still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn’t like a swimming pool," she explained.

"It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you’ve got to get your laps ... So, I got myself a house with a pool out in Los Angeles."

Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party
Fred Armisen and Natasha Lyonne attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes after-party in January 2020.Getty Images

The lifelong New Yorker jokingly added: "So that’s the real scandal. I guess I finally am an actual bicoastal."The "Orange Is the New Black" alum began dating Armisen in 2014. The pair were introduced by Armisen's former "SNL" castmate Maya Rudolph during a tough time in Lyonne's life, the actor told Glamour in 2019.

"I was going through a rocky road, as we know,” she said, describing the era as her “'Grey Gardens' phase.”

As Lyonne described it, she was dressed in a long silk robe and sunglasses and chain-smoking cigarettes when Rudolph and Armisen popped by her apartment.

"I pulled out a copy of (Legs McNeil’s oral history of punk rock music) 'Please Kill Me,' autographed it, and was like, ‘Welcome, kid. Fred — what a name. Happy birthday. Enjoy the book,'" she recalled, adding, "He still has it."

Gina Vivinetto

