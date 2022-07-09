Naomi Watts shares rare photo with her ‘love’ Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts is giving fans an intimate look at her and Billy Crudup’s relationship.

The British actor shared a rare photo with her “love” to celebrate his 54th birthday on Friday. In the selfie posted to her Instagram, Watts, 53, is all smiles in a blue button-up shirt while Crudup is standing behind her. He’s seen wearing a black shirt with an Emerson baseball cap.

“Happy Birthday my love,” Watts captioned the post, adding a kiss emoji and a French flag. It appears that the photo was taken at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Numerous celebrities commented on the couple’s selfie. Actress Kate Hudson wrote “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BILLY,” adding a handful of emojis.

Actress Rose Byrne wrote, “HBD Billy! Miss these faces !!” Chelsea Handler added “Cutest couple. Love ir.”

Watt’s ex, actor Live Schreiber, also added, “Happy Birthday Billy!”

Watts and Crudup have been romantically linked since 2017. The two actors worked together on the Netflix series “Gypsy.”

The couple maintains a relatively private relationship. It wasn’t until February of this year that they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 SAG Awards.

The actors made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27 in Santa Monica, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Crudup's last appearance on Watt's Instagram was in June when they celebrated her child Kai's graduation with Schreiber and his girlfriend, Taylor Neisen.

Watts and Schreiber, who broke up in 2016, have two children together: Sasha, 14, and Kai, 13.

Watts proved that she and her ex remain friendly, adding the hashtags #ModernFamily to her post.

In 2018, Schreiber told Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist that it was important that their children saw them get along after their split.

“It’s important to support each other, it’s really important,” he said, later adding, “You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other and that no matter what happens, you continue to try and do that.”

