Have a favorite Monopoly retired token? You can vote for its comeback

Your favorite Monopoly token could be making a comeback!

Hasbro is giving Monopoly fans the chance to vote to bring back one of six retired game pieces: Thimble, Wheelbarrow, Iron, Boot, Horse & Rider or Money Bag.

The Thimble, Wheelbarrow and Boot tokens were retired in the most recent fan vote in 2017, and were replaced by the Penguin, T-Rex and Rubber Ducky.

The Iron was also voted out after receiving the lowest number of fan votes in a 2013 poll, and was replaced by Hazel, a cat token. As far as the Horse & Rider and Money Bag tokens are concerned, while the timeline is unclear, they were retired some time before the Iron.

Classic game pieces like the Horse & Rider and Wheelbarrow hearken back to an earlier time in America’s history — Monopoly was introduced by Parker Brothers in 1935, after all — and they may not resonate as much with some players today.

However, plenty of people who grew up playing Monopoly over the past few decades likely have a soft spot in their hearts for these beloved game pieces, and would love to see the humble Thimble or Boot making the rounds of the Monopoly board once more.

With a retired token returning, that means another game piece will have to go — so fans will also be voting to eliminate one of the eight tokens currently used in the game: Scottie, Battleship, Racecar, Top Hat, Penguin, T-Rex, Hazel or Rubber Ducky.

Voting opens on April 28 and will last for three weeks. Fans can visit www.monopolytokenvote.com to vote for the token they want to make a comeback, as well as the one they want to be booted out of the game.

TODAY Illustration / Monopoly

The ‘Throwback Token’ that fans choose will be included in a new version of the classic Monopoly board game, which will hit shelves in the U.S. this fall.

Hasbro will also release a limited edition Monopoly Token Throwback Pack in the fall, which includes 10 nostalgic pieces from the '90s version of the game.