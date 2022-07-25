Mira Sorvino writes message to dad Paul following his death: ‘I’m sending you love in the stars’

Mira Sorvino is mourning the loss of her father, Paul, after he died on Monday at the age of 83.

Shortly after news broke about the “Goodfellas” star’s death, his daughter penned a touching tribute to him on Twitter.

“My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed,” she began. “My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much.”

At the end of her tweet, she wrote, “I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

On Instagram, the actor simply shared a black square as a response to the heartbreaking news. Her comment section was filled with sweet messages from friends and fans offering their condolences.

Mira Sorvino had previously wished her father a happy birthday on Twitter in April.

She tweeted, “A very Happy Birthday to my father Paul Sorvino. I miss you so much and hope to be together in person very soon!”

Her post included a throwback black-and-white photo of her as a child giving her dad a kiss on the cheek.

As the daughter of an established actor, Mira Sorvino has previously spoken about how her father has impacted her acting career.

In a 2018 video interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mira Sorvino revealed that her father initially wanted her to choose any profession besides acting.

“He just said, ‘Acting should be a singular obsession and if you wanted to do anything equally you should do the other thing,’” she explained at the time.

She told EW that while taking a course at the International Center of Photography she realized acting was the way she wanted to express herself.

“It came to me so clearly and strongly that I went and told him,” she recalled. “He was like, ‘Well, then I give you my blessing.’”

On Monday, Paul Sorvino’s publicist confirmed the actor’s death in a statement obtained by TODAY.

“Sorvino passed from natural causes and had dealt with health issues over the past few years,” the statement read.

The statement also said that the “Godfather of Harlem” star died with his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, by his side.

Many fans celebrated Paul Sorvino’s career on social media after learning about his death.

One Twitter user shared a clip from the 1996 Academy Awards when Mira Sorvino won best actress in a supporting role for her character in “Mighty Aphrodite.”

Paul Sorvino embraces his daughter Mira at the New York City premiere of her film "Mighty Aphrodite." Robin Platzer / Getty Images

While accepting her Oscar, Mira Sorvino thanked her parents.

“When you give me this award, you honor my father, Paul Sorvino, who has taught me everything I know about acting, ” she said in the video.

As an emotional Paul Sorvino briefly covered his face with his hands, she added, “I love you very much, dad.”