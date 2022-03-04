Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher have pledged to match up to $3 million in donations to assist Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russia’s invasion of their country.

“I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983,” Kunis said in an Instagram video of herself and Kutcher that she posted Thursday. “I came to America in 1991. I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.”

“And I’ve never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian,” Kutcher said.

“The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity,” Kunis said.

Kutcher then talked about the need to keep people safe and how he and Kunis are raising money for a “relief effort that will have (an) immediate impact and supply much-needed refugee and humanitarian aid to the area.”

“The principal challenge right now is logistics,” Kutcher added in the video, which he also posted. “We need to get housing and we need to get supplies and resources into the area.”

“So, Ashton and I have decided to match up to $3 million worth of donations to airbnb.org and flexport.org through GoFundMe.org in an effort to raise $30 million,” Kunis said.

Flexport will deliver necessary aid to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, while Airbnb will provide housing and cover the cost of living for people fleeing Ukraine.

Airbnb has become a way to help Ukrainians, with people booking rentals in the country as a means of support. A spokesman for the vacation rental company told TODAY service fees are being waived.

“The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but being strong and brave doesn’t mean you’re not worthy of support,” Kunis said. “We need to support the people of Ukraine.”

Kunis and Kutcher are not the only Hollywood power couple lending their efforts to Ukraine. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have also promised to match $1 million in donations to assist Ukrainians who’ve been forced to flee their homes.

