Michelle Branch files for divorce from Patrick Carney after 3 years of marriage

Michelle Branch has filed for divorce from husband Patrick Carney after three years of marriage.

The divorce filing comes after Branch, 39, was arrested for domestic assault in Nashville, on Aug. 11, a spokesperson for Davidson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NBC News. The singer was released on a $1,000 bond the same day.

According to the court document obtained by NBC News, the “Everywhere” singer filed for divorce from the Black Keys drummer on Aug. 12, in a Nashville, Tennessee, court.

Branch cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and listed Aug. 11 as their date of separation. The pair share 6-year-old son Willie Jacquet and 4-month-old daughter Rhys James.

Branch is asking for primary custody of their two children, but states Carney, 42, should have “reasonable parenting time privileges,” per the doc. She is also asking for child support and for Carney to pay her legal fees.

Reps for Branch did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY. Reps for Carney declined to comment at this time

Branch and Carney got engaged in July 2017, with the singer sharing the exciting news on her Instagram.

“Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for,” she wrote beside a photo of her engagement ring. “34 might be the best year yet.”

By August of 2018, they welcomed their first child together, son Rhys James.

The twosome then became husband and wife, getting married in New Orleans in April 2019. Branch and Carney once again expanded their family when they welcomed their daughter, Willie Jacquet, on Feb. 2, 2022.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl ❤️ Willie Jacquet Carney was born on 2/2/22,” Branch wrote alongside her baby announcement on Instagram. “She’s named after Patrick’s grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother’s maiden name/my middle name. We’re so in love.”

The “Goodbye to You” singer is also mother to 17-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle Landau, who she shared with ex-husband Teddy Landau.

Branch and Landau were married from 2004 to 2015. Carney was previously married to Emily Ward from 2012 to 2016, and writer Denise Grollmus from 2007 to 2009.