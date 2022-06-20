Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is best known for her Golden Globe Award-winning role in the television show "Pose," a role that made her the first trans woman to snag the coveted trophy. Now, the actor and singer is forging new paths for herself in an industry where just succeeding in one area is challenging enough.

In celebration of LGBTQ pride this month, Rodriguez sat down with Morgan Radford on the 3rd Hour of TODAY for an in-depth look at where she's been — and where she's going next.

'There’s slow change all the time'

Growing up in Newark, New Jersey, Rodriguez was drawn to music at a young age, honing her skills in performing arts and theater programs. But early on, she knew she was different.

"At seven years old, I had an understanding that I was this extremely divine feminine creature on this earth," the 31-year-old told TODAY's Morgan Radford. "Obviously, there were things that to the world they didn’t understand, but for me it made perfect sense. When I got into high school, it was a clear vision of who I was. And at that point, I was like I’m not letting anyone deter me."

After graduating from Newark Arts High School, she majored in songwriting and performance at Berklee College of Music. It was onstage in her 20s where she learned more about who she was, performing in an off-Broadway production of "Rent" as the character Angel, a drag queen who presents as a woman for most of the show.

"I would say (the role) definitely really gave me an understanding of what it was like in a time I wasn’t living in," she said, referring to the early 1990s time period "Rent" is set in.

"Seeing what went on, seeing what happened to us in those times and it just kind of prepared me for what was to come and it was educational," she said. "It was like a tutorial on what life could possibly be if there was slow change and, as you know, there’s slow change all the time."

At 24, she came out as transgender. From there, that changed how she would have to navigate the entertainment industry, where opportunities are limited for trans people. That nervousness was hard to avoid, but her friends and family were nothing but supportive.

"There were times where I would sit and just overthink about how someone would assess me in the world," she said. "I had family members who loved and adored me, so that was the easiest part, right? I had a pillar and a foundation. But outside in the world, you just never know what’s going to come your way."