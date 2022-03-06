Paris Jackson returned to her namesake city during an off catwalk experience at Paris Fashion Week.

Jackson attended the Vivienne Westwood Fall Winter 2022-2023 fashion show on Saturday, March 5. The 23-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson donned a strapless semi-sheer dress polka-dot and floral dress with an asymmetric hem. She styled the look with a bright purple belt cinched at the waist, along with a pair of sky-high open-toed platform pumps.

Paris Jackson and Kailand Morris attend the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2022 in Paris, France. Ki Price / WireImage

At the show, Jackson was also photographed with Kailand Morris, a fellow child of a famous musician. Morris, a model and designer, is Stevie Wonder’s 20-year-old son who he shares with his ex-wife, Kai Millard Morris.

While Jackson was only front row at the Vivienne Westwood show, she’s known for carving out her own role in the fashion industry over the last few years. She’s graced the covers of Vogue Australia and Harper’s Bazaar, and landed a deal to be the new face of Calvin Klein for her first major fashion campaign in 2017.

Paris Jackson attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2022. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

In recent years, Jackson has shifted her focus toward her music, releasing her debut solo album “Wilted” in 2020.

When she was in Paris, the singer held a show at the venue La Maroquinerie on Saturday, sharing posts across Instagram on Sunday, March 6, to document the event. In one video, Jackson spoke to the fans directly in the crowd before performing her song song “Collide.”

“I want to say thank you first of all because I know a lot of people here tonight came not just from different areas of this country in France, but also other countries,” she said. “It’s insane to me. You guys full on used passports to come to a small show of mine and it means the absolute world to me. I was very scared for a very long time to be a musician and there aren’t really any words to describe it.”

In another post, Jackson shared a photo sitting on stage as she played her guitar. In the caption, she simply wrote, “my happy place.”

Last March, Jackson discussed some of her music influences with Naomi Campbell during an interview for her YouTube series called “No Filter.” While she loves her father’s music and says she knows all of the lyrics, she cites various musicians and genres as her own inspiration when approaching her music.

“I feel like every part of my childhood will always influence how I am today, whether it’s experiences or all of the music we listened to,” Jackson said. “He loved classical music, jazz and hip-hop and R&B and, obviously, the Motown stuff, but also radio’s Top 40. He loved rock music, soft rock, the Beatles.”