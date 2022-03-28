Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey made their red carpet debut at Oscars after-party

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have reached another milestone in their relationship.

The couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday night.

Before entering the after-party, Harvey, 25, walked the red carpet wearing a strapless, sheer gown that featured a beaded bodice and a circular abstract piece attached to the top of the dress.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Vanity Fair

Jordan, 35, posed next to his girlfriend in a classic black tuxedo with a matching bow tie. Inside the Hollywood soiree, the pair smiled as they took more photos together.

Harvey and Jordan have been dating for over a year and frequently gush about their love for each other on Instagram.

In February, Jordan posted a picture of Harvey and simply wrote, “I love her” in the caption along with a white heart emoji.

After celebrating their one-year anniversary in November 2021, Harvey and Jordan shared multiple cute photos on their Instagram stories.

In one snap, the model took a candid picture of Jordan at dinner and wrote, “Happy anniversary my love.”

The “Creed” star, who previously kept his relationships out of the public eye, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published in December about finally feeling comfortable enough to open up about his romantic life.

“Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me,” he said at the time. “Yeah. I’m happy.”

He also said that his relationship has allowed him to take on roles he didn’t think were the right fit before.

Jordan explained, “There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn’t have enough life experience to play. I was like, ‘What can I pull from?’ But I finally found what love was.”

Earlier this month, Steve Harvey appeared on TODAY’s fourth hour and revealed to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager whether he would approve of Jordan proposing to his daughter.

“Whooo. Man, that’s a hard one,” he replied. “You know, I’ve given away two daughters, man, I’ve got four. That’s a really hard one. I would have to say so far, um …”

After a few moments, the “Family Feud” host answered, “Yeah, yeah…” before jokingly following it up with, “No, no. Aw, man!”