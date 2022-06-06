Steve Harvey says he’s 'Team Lori' after his daughter’s split from Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are going their separate ways.

The pair, who started dating in November 2020, have officially broken up, according to Harvey's stepfather, comedian Steve Harvey.

The 65-year-old, who has previously commented on the relationship, confirmed the news during the latest episode of "The Steve Harvey Morning Show," but played coy when he was initially asked about the rumors.

“I feel fine, I’m fine. Ain’t changed my life none. I still gotta go to work, I still gotta turn these corners, I still gotta take care of my family,” he said.

When his co-hosts pushed him a bit, though, the “Family Feud” host admitted that his stepdaughter is indeed single.

“I heard about it. I wish (Jordan) well,” the father of seven said. “I’m team Lori one thousand percent. She’s my daughter, I love her, I support her.”

As he usually does when it comes to matters of the heart, Harvey had some helpful perspective on the breakup, especially given both he and Lori Harvey are in the public eye.

"Like I tell everybody, things happen. It's hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship," he explained.

Harvey indicated there's not necessarily bad blood between the two exes.

"As long as everybody can walk away in peace (and) be friends...." he said. "I haven't heard any you know, 'I'm busting your windows out' or anything like that."

The comedian, who has spoken highly of his daughter's former beau in the past, didn't seem too concerned about the breakup.

"He's still a cool guy from what I know," he said. "It's a breakup. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine."

In true Harvey fashion, the comedian lightened the mood with a bit of humor and joked about his two prior divorces.

"I gotta start learning from my children: Get out early before it costs you something. I waited way too late. I gotta figure this out. I'm gonna have to start breaking up on (Instagram) cause this going to court is costly," he said.

Following their whirlwind relationship, Harvey and the "Creed" and "Black Panther" star had a whirlwind romance and first confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January 2021. The following year, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Last November, the duo celebrated their first anniversary with plenty of PDA on social media, and Jordan gushed about his girlfriend in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. At the time, he acknowledged that his relationship with the model inspired him to stretch his acting muscles and take on new roles.

“There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn’t have enough life experience to play. I was like, ‘What can I pull from?’” he said. “But I finally found what love was.”

In an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY in May 2021, Jordan also revealed why he went public with his relationship.

“There’s certain areas of my life that I chose to put out there, more of a way to be like, ‘All right, it’s there. Now we’ve got to move on, right?’”