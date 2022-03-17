IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch and support 14 women entrepreneurs with Jill Martin on TODAY All Day

Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, Blake Lively, Lin-Manuel Miranda will host Met Gala

The quartet of stars will headline the second Met Gala in less than 12 months, as it returns to its traditional date in May after being disrupted by the pandemic.
(From left) Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host this year's Met Gala in May.
(From left) Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host this year's Met Gala in May.Getty Images
By Scott Stump

Fashion's biggest night will be headlined by a star-studded quartet at this year's Met Gala.

Actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Oscar winner Regina King will host this year's affair on May 2 as the event's official co-chairs, according to Vogue.

They will preside over the annual gathering of A-list celebrities on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's event benefiting the Costume Institute is titled "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

The event's honorary co-chairs include Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, designer Tom Ford, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, according to Vogue. Wintour approves of each guest at the gala.

Met Gala: Celebrities return to the red carpet after 2020 Covid cancellation

Sept. 14, 202101:43

This will be the second Met Gala within the last 12 months, as there was one held in September to make up for the 2020 Met Gala that was canceled due to the pandemic. The first Monday in May is the traditional date for the event.

Last year's list of co-chairs included actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, tennis star Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman, who presided over a gala with the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which honored the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute.

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a staff reporter who has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. He has tackled every assignment from interviewing astronauts on the International Space Station to prison inmates training service dogs for military veterans. 