Fashion's biggest night will be headlined by a star-studded quartet at this year's Met Gala.

Actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Oscar winner Regina King will host this year's affair on May 2 as the event's official co-chairs, according to Vogue.

They will preside over the annual gathering of A-list celebrities on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's event benefiting the Costume Institute is titled "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

The event's honorary co-chairs include Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, designer Tom Ford, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, according to Vogue. Wintour approves of each guest at the gala.

This will be the second Met Gala within the last 12 months, as there was one held in September to make up for the 2020 Met Gala that was canceled due to the pandemic. The first Monday in May is the traditional date for the event.

Last year's list of co-chairs included actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, tennis star Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman, who presided over a gala with the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which honored the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute.