Melissa and Joe Gorga explain why they skipped Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Wedding bells rang earlier this month for Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas — but the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star's brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, were noticeably absent from the ceremony.

Now, the Gorgas are opening about the "laundry list" of reasons they skipped the wedding on the Thursday, Aug. 11 episode of Melissa Gorga's "On Display" podcast.

It all had to do, they said, with a nasty argument that happened during filming of "RHONJ"'s upcoming 13th season.

Teresa Guidice's brother and sister-in-law, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga, right, open up about why they didn't attend her wedding this month to Louie Ruelas. NBC

“I will let all my listeners know this. Obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey.’ Those exact details I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” said Melissa Gorga.

Though those involved in the argument haven't talked about it publicly, some news of it has leaked.

“There is drips and drabs of it and that’s because the stories that are out there are obviously not coming from my camp," continued Gorga.

Gorga went on to say that the fight was a bad one.

“I’m not going to sit here and say that there wasn’t drama, that it wasn’t crazy. Yes, there was a little aggression from certain people that could’ve been a little scary,” she said.

In fact, things got so tense that the couple felt it would be "very strange" for them to “be sitting in the pews" at Giudice and Ruelas' ceremony and "wishing them well on their wedding day," added Gorga.

Ruelas and Giudice tied the knot on Aug. 6. Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Joe Gorga, for his part, said it was emotional for him not to attend Giudice's wedding, especially since the pair are the only members of their immediate family that are still alive.

“To me, it was devastating. It really was. It was one of the hardest days of my life. It was bad,” he said.

“But listen, let’s go back to the reunion. She did this, you know? This was all on her. This is what she really wanted. She didn’t want (Melissa) in the wedding. She didn’t want any of my children in the wedding. She barely wanted me," he added.

Despite the hard feelings, Joe Gorga said he wants his sister and her new groom to be happy.

“It looked like an amazing wedding, it really did,” said Gorga. “It sucked that we weren’t there for many reasons.”

Giudice, 50, and Ruelas, 47, tied the knot on Aug. 6 in front of 220 guests in a lavish wedding ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

The couple announced their engagement in October 2021 after about a year of dating.

Giudice's four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16 and Audriana, 12, (with ex-husband Joe Giudice) were by her side as bridesmaids.

Ruelas' two sons, David and Nicholas, were also in attendance.

The couple's guests included “RHONJ” stars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs, along with several other cast members from other "Real Housewives" franchises including Ashley Darby, Kenya Moore, Dorinda Medley and Phaedra Parks.