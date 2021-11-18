A group of partygoers at a 2016 Halloween bash in Toronto had no idea that current and future British royalty were among them.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, described in an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday how she and Prince Harry had a fun night out in disguise five years ago before the world was aware they were dating.

They weren't the only royals at the spooky party, as Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, was also there with her future husband, Jack Brooksbank.

"(Harry) came to see me in Toronto, and our friends and his cousin Eugenie and now her husband, Jack, they came as well, and the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," the former Meghan Markle told DeGeneres.

The royal quartet was able to go unnoticed the whole night.

"It was a post-apocalypse theme, so we had all this very bizarre costuming on, and we were able to just kind of have one final, fun night out," Meghan said.

Meghan and Harry's Halloween celebrations are a little more tame these days. This year they stayed at home with son Archie, 2, and 5-month-old daughter Lilibet, and DeGeneres came and visited.

"We wanted to do something for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all," Meghan said while laughing. "Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes. Not even five minutes. (Lili) was a little skunk, like Flower from 'Bambi.'"