Meghan Markle’s podcast has a name with personal meaning

The upcoming podcast from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has a name that is close to her heart.

Spotify announced Thursday the series will be called “Archetypes.”

"In this groundbreaking series hosted by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, 'Archetypes' investigates the labels that try to hold women back,'" the streaming service said in a statement.

“Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, will speak with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives,” Spotify added in the statement.

The series marks the first podcast in a partnership between Spotify and Archewell Audio, the audio-first production company created by the former Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry.

The two companies released a teaser Thursday, in which fans can hear a glimpse of what to expect. In the clip, there are brief snippets of people talking down to and about women.

“This is how we talk about women, the words that raise our girls and how the media reflects women back to us,” the duchess says. “But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

She goes on to explain how it’s a “podcast where we dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back. I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place.”

“Archetypes” will premiere this summer, although an exact date has not been given.

“Archetypes” is a likely reference to Archewell, the nonprofit organization the duke and duchess founded, whose etymology served as the basis for the name of their son, Archie.

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” the couple said in a statement when announcing the nonprofit in 2020.

“To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”