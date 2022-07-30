Meghan King has a new perspective when it comes to her relationships.

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” was a guest on the latest episode of the podcast “Two T’s in a Pod,” where she shared why she’s keeping her future relationships out of the public eye.

The conversation began with Teddi Mellencamp — who hosts the podcast with Tamra Judge and was not there during the episode — asked King about her new boyfriend.

“It’s so annoying Teddi, because why do people care so much about my dating life all the time?” King asked, with Mellencamp replying “Because it’s so juicy.”

“I’m just trying to date and unfortunately, here or there, the press will pick something up,” King said. “After my whirlwind marriage and annulment, I told myself, ‘I’m done putting people in the public eye, putting people on my Instagram. I’m done with that.’”

King has been married three times. The reality star’s first marriage was with lawyer Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011. She then tied the knot with former baseball player Jim Edmonds. The two share three children together; 5-year-old daughter Aspen and 4-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart.

King’s most recent marriage was short-lived. She married President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens in an intimate ceremony in Pennsylvania on Oct. 11, 2021. The president and First Lady Jill Biden were in attendance. However, they split two months into their marriage.

King said that she “deleted posts” of her and Owens together on her social media because the experience was “embarrassing.”

“I’m allowed to say whatever I want to say (about that relationship) whenever I want to say it, but I try to keep it classy and respectful,” she said.

As for her current flame, King clarified that “it’s not like a full relationship, it’s just dating.”

She also touched on her relationship with Edmond and his kids.

“No, I don’t talk to the stepkids. It’s not that I don’t talk to them, it’s just, you know, kind of like faded away,” she said, adding, “As far as Jim goes, no we don’t talk.”

King has previously spoken about her and Owens’ relationship. During an appearance on the same podcast in February, she told Judge that it was “stupid of me to marry him, but I did.”

“It feels like a three-month dating relationship that was an abrupt start and an abrupt end,” she explained. “I learned a lesson, and it’s time to move on. I think about it as a memory, and I’m sad it didn’t work out, I had hopes for it, otherwise I wouldn’t have gotten married ... but it’s fine. It literally feels like a nostalgic memory of some sort.”