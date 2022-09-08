Megan Hilty is speaking out after the death of her family members.

The "Smash" star shared a photo on Instagram of her sister, Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and nephew Remy, expressing her heartache after they died in a sea plane that crashed into Washington's Puget Sound on Sept. 4. Hilty's sister was also pregnant at the time of her death.

“On Sunday afternoon, a small float plane crashed into Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island. My beloved sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby nephew Remy were on that plane,” the actor began her post. “To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month.”

Hilty continued that the last three days have "been the worst of our lives."

“There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief,” she wrote, adding the last thing she wanted to do “was acknowledge this painful family tragedy publicly, but it’s come to my attention that several news outlets have misgendered my sweet nephew and some haven’t even mentioned baby Luca.”

TODAY was one of the outlets that misgendered baby Remy in a story published early Wednesday.

“Lauren and Ross left behind my niece who we are all holding in our hearts. Thankfully, she was not on the plane and we ask that her name and personal information be kept private as she is a minor,” she added. “It is important these details be corrected to respectfully honor everyone we’ve lost and the loved ones they’ve left behind.”

Hilty concluded her statement by writing that the outpouring of love and support has meant so much to everyone in her family.

“It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are,” she wrote.

Hilty at Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 6, 2019. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

On Sept. 6, the Coast Guard listed nine passengers as being aboard the de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane along with pilot Jason Winter.

At the time, the Mickel and Hilty families issued a statement to NBC Seattle affiliate KING, stating, “We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca. Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward.”

The other passengers aboard the plane were listed as Patricia Hicks, Sandra Williams, Luke Ludwig, Rebecca Ludwig, Joanne Mera, and Gabrielle Hanna.

The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into the accident. A spokesperson told NBC affiliate KING, that the probe could take 18 to 24 months.