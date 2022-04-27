Megan Fox reveals whether she and Machine Gun Kelly actually drink each other’s blood

Megan Fox wants to set the record straight about whether or not she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly really do drink each other’s blood.

The “Transformers” actor raised eyebrows in January when she announced she and the “Bloody Valentine” singer had gotten engaged in an Instagram post that ended with her writing, “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

So did the couple, who sported matching nails at the time of the proposal, actually do that?

“Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” she told Glamour. “It’s just a few drops, but, yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Fox, who has previously said she and Kelly once drank the hallucinogenic tea ayahuasca while on a trip to Costa Rica, explained drinking blood is part of her astrological process.

“I’m much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations,” she said. “And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’”

Fox and Kelly, with no blood in sight. Getty Images

She also said Kelly is not as regimented.

“He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul,’” she said.

And Fox confirms that her telling of Kelly's behavior isn't a complete exaggeration.

“It doesn’t not happen,” she said. “Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”