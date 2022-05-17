Maye Musk's daughter calls her an 'unstoppable force' for Sports Illustrated cover at 74

Maye Musk just became a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model at 74, and her daughter, Tosca Musk, couldn’t be prouder.

Tosca Musk, a filmmaker and producer, penned a glowing essay about her mom for Sports Illustrated, calling her an “unstoppable force.”

Maye Musk on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, on newsstands May 19. Yu Tsai / Sports Ilustrated

“In her years on this planet she’s earned two master’s degrees in nutrition science, won awards in the dietetics field, has been in countless fashion shows and editorials, and she’s even appeared in a Beyoncé video,” Musk, 47, wrote.

“She is an uncontainable force, and she’s the most fearless woman I’ve ever known.”

Maye Musk and Tosca Musk attend the season three premiere of "Driven" on May 6, 2022, in Marina del Rey, California. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Musk shared some memories from growing up, describing how her mom built successful careers as both a model and dietitian as a single parent.

“She differed from the other moms I knew … in that she was doing it all herself,” Musk wrote. “My parents divorced when I was little, and my brothers, Elon and Kimbal, lived with my dad. But for most of my early life, it was just us.”

Musk explained that her mother’s recent groundbreaking stint as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is just the latest chapter in a life full of adventure and bold career moves.

“Reinvention, especially of oneself, isn’t easy. But my mom has done it over and over again. She left an unhappy marriage to my dad and never looked back,” she wrote.

Musk also described how, after relocating from South Africa to Canada, her mother hit the ground running, “booking modeling gigs and doing research at the University of Toronto almost immediately.

“In the following years, she kept tearing it all down and starting fresh: She moved both of her careers to San Francisco to support my brothers when they went into business together,” she continued. “She relocated to Los Angeles when I had twins. At 73, she struck out on her own to New York City.”

The filmmaker said her mother’s “adventurous spirit” has inspired all of her children, including SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

She added that her mother shows no signs of stopping.

“My whole life, I’ve seen my mom do everything,” she wrote. “As a result I think I’ll always expect her to be able to do everything. Sometimes I wonder whether it’s time I start limiting those expectations, as she gets older. But then I look at her again, still unstoppable, and I think, Not yet.”

Maye Musk rocked a coral-and-cream swimsuit on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, on newsstands May 19.

“I’m very excited to let people know that women in their 70s are gorgeous,” the model told the magazine.