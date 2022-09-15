Watch Matt Smith clown around on TODAY and take over weather for Al

Watch out, Al Roker — someone may be coming for your job!

Matt Smith, who’s played Prince Philip on “The Crown” and can currently be seen on “House of the Dragon" on HBO, had some fun while appearing on TODAY Sept. 15 in a segment that ended with him doing the weather.

Smith talked about his role on “House of the Dragon” and how he got to meet some members of the royal family thanks to his role on “The Crown.”

As his interview wrapped up, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb gushed at how much they enjoyed speaking with the actor, who sported wavy hair and a shirt with different shades of blue that featured a few buttons undone at the top that showed a skeleton necklace underneath. It’s a look that made up what Hoda called “his cool fashion style.”

Hoda and Savannah had plenty of laughs during a segment with Matt Smith. Helen Healey / TODAY

“Matt, you’ve just been so fun all morning. We think you should just work here at the TODAY show,” Savannah said.

Smith said he finds what they do to be “really hard.”

“I think it’s quite mad,” he said.

Hoda and Savannah then got him to read from the teleprompter.

“Here we are, America. You can catch Matt, which is me, on ‘House of the Dragon’ on Sunday nights on HBO and streaming on HBO Max. But right now it’s time for a check on the weather. Mr. Al Roker, who’s a dude, by the way,” he said, pronouncing “Roker” as “Rocker.” “He’s standing by with the forecast. Over to you.”

As Hoda and Savannah cheered, Al invited Smith over to the weather wall to help him with the forecast. He looked at the map and read from it, effortlessly explaining how various parts of the country are doing.

Matt Smith happily lent Al a hand on TODAY. Helen Healey / TODAY

“Well, there’s heavy rain up here, obviously,” he said pointing to the north and reading off the graphics. “Strong storms in the middle of the country, New York’s doing alright, bit of sunshine. The plains have got a lot of heat, but we expected that and to the west, well, the west — oh there’s a bit of a thunderstorm. Watch out. People can’t drive in L.A. Be careful!”

“This is the classiest weather forecast we have every had,” Al enthusiastically said after Smith wrapped up, proving Smith can tackle roles in the royal family, the “Game of Thrones” universe and TODAY.

