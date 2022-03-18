Mary J. Blige gets candid about not having kids

Mary J. Blige is pretty clear on why she's never had kids.

“I have nieces and nephews forever and I’m always watching how people are scrambling for babysitters. I don’t want to go through that," the 51-year-old singer recently told E! Daily Pop.

"I like my freedom," she continued. "I like being able to get up and go and move and do what I want to do. I don’t want to have to tend to someone all the time."

Blige added of motherhood, "I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”

The "No More Drama" singer, who performed in last month's star-studded Super Bowl halftime show, was previously a stepmom to ex-husband Kendu Isaacs' three children. The former couple were married from 2003 until 2018.

Blige, who was previously a stepmom to ex-husband Kendu Isaacs' three children, sings about the pain of divorce on her new album, "Good Morning Gorgeous." Getty Images

Bling sings about the pain of divorce on her 15th album, "Good Morning Gorgeous," released in February. The nine-time Grammy winner told the New York Times magazine earlier this month that she believes her candor about her own heartbreak is healing for both herself and her fans.

"I don’t think people care about the details too much. They just care about the part that they can relate to directly with you. 'Me too, girl, me too.' They don’t even care about how you got on that floor. They just know that you were down there — with them. I just give them enough to say, 'Me, too. I’m hurting too,'" she said.

Opening up in her music about the emotional pain she's suffered just feels right to Blige.

"It feels like this is what I’m supposed to be doing," the singer explained. "I got a divorce, you know: OK, Mary, how’d you get through this? Because the world saw you go through all this. It’s an assignment for me to do that. It might not be everybody else’s assignment. But there are a lot of women who love me and respect me and follow me, and want to know — not the details, but how to get to the other side."