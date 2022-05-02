Martha Stewart has some thoughts on the Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian romance.

The domestic diva, who said she met Davidson when they were at a roast of Justin Bieber a few years ago, called into TODAY on Monday to talk about the high profile relationship after she snapped a photo with the couple at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night.

“He’s an adorable guy. He’s funny and nice and pleasant. And Kim looks gorgeous, as usual. Very jealous of her, of course,” she said.

Carson Daly asked how they seemed as a couple, which prompted her to point out that the comedian is not cut from the same cloth as Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye.

“Holding hands, lovely. Charming,” she said. “You know, he’s a very different kettle of fish than Kanye, you know?”

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on Saturday in Washington, D.C. Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Hoda Kotb then wanted Martha’s take on a question a lot of people have: What is it about Pete Davidson and his ability to date so many famous women? That led to Stewart’s amusing, if not brutally honest, assessment of the “Saturday Night Live” star.

“He’s just a skinny, kind of homely, really nice guy,” she said. “He was cuter when he had when he had longer curly hair. If you look at my Instagram, you see a little skit he did for me when we were doing the roast, but he’s charming and he’s nice and I don’t think he’s a big deal problem. He’s just a lovely guy. And we were having a lovely time.”

Kardashian has opened up about her relationship with Davidson before, explaining they first kissed while rehearsing a sketch when she hosted "Saturday Night Live" last year.

“When we kissed, I was just like, hmm. It was a stage kiss, but it was like still a little zing, you know? It wasn’t anything like a super crazy feeling. I was just like, hmm,” she told Amanda Hirsch’s podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat” last month.

In addition to her friendship with Davidson, Stewart has a history with the Kardashian family, having enjoyed lunch with Kim's sister Khloe and their mother, Kris Jenner, in March.