Marlee Matlin recalls funny Gilbert Gottfried story: ‘Funny, politically incorrect but a softie’

Marlee Matlin is paying tribute to the late Gilbert Gottfried in a way the comedian would likely approve of.

Following news of the 67-year-old's death, Matlin posted a photo of Gottfried on Twitter alongside a funny story about a prank he once pulled.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is deaf, started her post by expressing her sorrow over the loss of the legendary comedian.

“I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside,” she wrote.

The 56-year-old then recalled a time when Gottfried really got her laughing.

“We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack (they’re like twins),” she wrote.

Gottfried did in fact resemble Matlin's interpreter, Jack Jason, and Jason posted his own tribute to the actor on Twitter.

"Gilbert Gottfried was the best mirror ever. RIP," he wrote alongside a video of himself and the comedian pretending to look in a mirror as they stood face to face.

In a separate post, Jason said Gottfried was a "lot of fun to hang out with."

"I’m sure you’d make the best joke out of your passing. Wish you were here to deliver it," he wrote.

On Tuesday, Gottfried's family announced his death on his social media accounts.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the statement read. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Gottfried’s longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed the news in a separate statement sent to TODAY and revealed that the comedian died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type 2.

Following the announcement, several celebrities paid tribute to the comedian, including Jason Alexander.

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift,” the "Seinfeld" star wrote.

Mark Hamill called him a "unique voice in comedy," and Jon Stewart recalled the experience of opening for Gottfried at several shows, describing it "one of the great thrills" of his early stand-up life.

Just months before his passing, Gottfried paid tribute to two other comedy icons — Bob Saget and Louie Anderson — and shared a photo of the funny trio.

“This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed,” Gottfried wrote.