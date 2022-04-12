Mark Wahlberg recalls Debbie Reynolds throwing him out of a party ‘by the ear’

Mark Wahlberg was the inspiration for the main character of the HBO hit "Entourage" about being young and famous in Hollywood, so you know he has plenty of wild stories about Tinseltown parties over the years.

He shared Tuesday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that one party stood above them all — the annual bash alternately thrown by either one of a pair of late Hollywood legends.

Director Penny Marshall and “Star Wars” actor Carrie Fisher alternated holding the party every year.

One year it ended with Wahlberg getting tossed by Fisher’s mother, who was an acting great in her own right.

"Debbie Reynolds threw me out once by the ear," Wahlberg said.

Marshall, the “Laverne & Shirley” star who went on to direct classic films like “Big” and “A League of Their Own,” gave the "Father Stu" star his first acting job in “Renaissance Man” in 1994.

"I met everybody in the business through Penny Marshall," he said. "I would not have a career if it wasn’t for Penny Marshall."

Wahlberg is the latest celebrity to dish on his favorite party to DeGeneres. Paris Hilton, who was basically a professional partier in her younger days, said in January that the 50th birthday bash for Sean "Puffy" Combs was the peak for her.

Wahlberg also answered a series of rapid-fire questions from DeGeneres.

Yes, he still has his prosthetic member from "Boogie Nights," but it's in a safe where his kids won't accidentally be traumatized by it. No, he's never encountered a ghost, but he's often visited by his parents in his dreams.

The most off-the-wall endorsement he's been offered? Adult diapers.

"I said I understand if people need adult diapers and that kind of support, fantastic, but I can't be like in an adult diaper commercial being like, 'These are the best-fitting diapers that I've ever had,'" he said.