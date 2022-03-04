Marisa Tomei explains Pete Davidson’s ‘irresistible’ appeal

Marisa Tomei can understand why so many women are swooning over Pete Davidson.

Tomei, 57, played the comedian's mom in the 2020 film “The King of Staten Island.” But she can definitely understand the 28-year-old's “irresistible” appeal.

“He’s just so f------ real, and he’s unfiltered, but very sensitive. So he’s almost an irresistible combination,” Tomei told Rolling Stone in a new interview.

Tomei also acknowledged that she found her co-star attractive.

“And he’s good-looking, even though I played ... let’s just put the mom thing aside. Let’s, like, never mention that again," she added.

Tomei said she had a "good time" working on "The King of Staten Island." Everett Collection

When asked what it was like working with Davidson, who is currently linked to Kim Kardashian, Tomei said she had a great time collaborating with the "Saturday Night Live" star.

“I actually just was talking to Pete today, because I was like, ‘I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?’ But despite that, I had a rollicking good time,” she said.

In the past few years, Davidson has been linked to several high-profile stars, including his former fiancée Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David.

Most recently, the comedian has been making headlines for his relationship with Kardashian, who is currently going through divorce proceedings with her ex-husband Kanye West.

When the pair were first spotted together last fall, social media users had some strong reactions to what they believed was an unlikely match.

The couple added fuel to the fire when they celebrated Davidson's 28th birthday together (in matching outfits) with Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, and rapper Flavor Flav.

In November, Davidson had some fun with the speculation surrounding him when Seth Meyers alluded to the relationship on “Late Night.” Jenner also dodged questions about her daughter's love life on New Year's Eve during an interview with Andy Cohen.