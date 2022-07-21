Mario Lopez shares pic of him and former co-star Fergie as kids

Mario Lopez is stepping back in time by sharing an adorable throwback shot showing him as a child sitting next to future pop star Fergie.

The two entertainers appeared at the same time on the children’s TV show “Kids Incorporated," which aired in the 1980s and '90s on various networks, including the Disney Channel.

In the cute pic, which Lopez posted Thursday on Instagram, a very young Fergie, then known by her real name, Stacy Ferguson, wears a striped Jordache shirt as she touches one of curly-haired Lopez's dimples with her finger.

"Me & Fergie, a couple of 10 year olds at a luncheon…" Lopez captioned the image, adding the hashtags #TBT, #Fergie and #KidsIncorporated.

Of course, Lopez and Fergie, who were also childhood sweethearts, aren't exactly the same age — he's 48 and she's 47 — but we get Lopez's meaning. Both the stars are just kids in the pic, and as cute as can be.

Lopez's fans commented to let him know they loved the vintage image.

"Cuteness overload," wrote one.

"Awesome TBT man," wrote another.

Meanwhile, others reminisced about how much they enjoyed watching "Kids Incorporated" when they were young.

"My favorite show as a kid. I wish they would add it to Disney+," wrote one.

Mario Lopez and Fergie in 2014. Lopez shared a throwback pic of his former "Kids Incorporated" co-star on Instagram. David Becker / Getty Images

Lopez isn't the only one with sweet memories from the olden days.

Fergie opened up about her childhood romance with Lopez during a September 2017 visit to “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

The “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer confirmed that she was Lopez’s first kiss, which the former “Saved By the Bell” star revealed in his 2014 memoir, “Just Between Us.”

“Oh, he had beautiful, soft lips,” Fergie gushed to host Cohen, giving her smooch with Lopez a score of 10 out of 10.

“It wasn’t that extensive but, yeah, and having feelings at that age,” she said, adding that Lopez was a “little player” with the ladies when he was a youngster.

Lopez, recalled Fergie, was simultaneously involved with both her and her fellow “Kids Incorporated” alum Renee Sandstrom, who went on to be her bandmate in the 1990s girl group Wild Orchid.

“He would play Renee and me and our feelings, our little girl feelings,” she said with a smile. “You know, he’s got that Latin lover thing and always has.”