Maria Shriver tells son-in-law Chris Pratt to 'rise above the noise' after backlash

Maria Shriver’s got Chris Pratt’s back.

The TODAY special anchor has shared a message for Pratt, who’s married to her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. The “Jurassic World” star, who welcomed daughter Lyla with Schwarzenegger Pratt last year, is also dad to son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

In an Instagram post last week, Pratt raved about how amazing his wife is, in part for giving birth to their “gorgeous healthy daughter” that some took as a shot at Faris.

“I want to remind you today what a good man you are what a great father you are to jack and lyla what a great husband you are to katherine what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have !!” Shriver wrote in the comments over the weekend.

“i love you chris keep being your wonderful self rise above the noise your kids love your family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life i’m proud of you xo.”

Pratt and Faris were married from 2009 until 2018. Jack was born more than two months before his due date in 2012, reported People. In 2018, Faris said on her podcast "Unqualified" that Jack had "a few hernia surgeries, he’s had a few eye surgeries, and he had a little heart issue as well."

In 2014, Pratt discussed Jack’s premature birth in a speech for the March of Dimes, saying he had become a “strong, smart, happy, funny, beautiful boy.”

The blowback from people who felt Pratt was disparaging Faris was so intense that Pratt appeared to address the matter in his Instagram stories last Friday.

“I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed,” Pratt said. “And I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out.”

“I knew though that if I put on my Christian music playlist, and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better, but I just didn’t want to,” he continued. “And I did it anyways and, gosh, was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping.”

“That moment,” he said, “it really captured me and so I just want to say, all glory to God.”