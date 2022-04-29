Mandy Moore shared some sweet glimpses into her family life in the music video for her new song, “Four Moons.”

In the video, the singer and “This Is Us” star, 38, spends quality time with her husband, singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith, and their 1-year-old son, Gus.

The video has a dreamy, folk-pop vibe, with Moore singing about her love for the little moments with her family.

“Four Moons” is a new single from Moore’s upcoming studio album, “In Real Life,” out May 13.

Gus is too cute in the dreamy music video. YouTube

“I can smell our whole history / Dinner we burned, your favorite shirt / And our very first Christmas tree," she sings. "I wanna hold your hand a little too much / Step on your toes, pull you in close / Never really close enough."

In some scenes, Moore and Goldsmith lie with baby Gus in a sunny field, or share giggles on their sofa.

The video is full of idyllic family scenes. YouTube

In one cute moment, the parents help Gus blow out the candle on what looks like his first birthday cake.

The proud parents appear to celebrate their son's birthday in the video. YouTube

Other scenes capture sweet, loving moments between Gus’s mom and dad, including one cute moment where Moore sings as Goldsmith plays the guitar on a rustic deck against a stunning natural backdrop.

Moore and Goldsmith share a musical partnership. YouTube

Last month, Moore shared another sweet music video for the album’s title track, which featured home movie-style footage of Moore and several of her “This Is Us” co-stars, including Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, Justin Hartley and Jon Huertas, spending time with their families.

Stars including Hilary Duff and Tess Holiday were also featured in the heartwarming, nostalgic video.

Moore opened up about the inspiration behind “In Real Life” on Instagram in March.

“‘In Real Life’ was a direct response to digging for some creative catharsis during quarantine AND getting ready to become a mother,” she wrote. “It’s meant to touch on the cliches this next chapter brings- everything makes sense in a new and profound way.”

With the series finale of “This Is Us” airing next month, Moore is jumping straight into a new chapter as she goes on tour for “In Real Life,” kicking off with a show in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 10.

Related: