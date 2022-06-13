Mandy Moore posts sweet photos of husband and son enjoying ‘bus life’ while on tour

Mandy Moore’s tour is turning into a real family affair.

The “This Is Us” star, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, posted a series of photos on her Instagram stories chronicling the efforts of her hubby taking care of their son, Gus, 1, while she tours in support of her new album, “In Real Life.”

Mandy Moore's husband, Taylor Goldsmith, has some fun with son Gus. @mandymooremm / Instagram

“My husband let me sleep in and took Gus to a park while I was sleeping,” she captioned a photo of them together on a slide. “@taylordawesgoldsmith gets the MVP award every day for being the best dad and partner ever. Love my boys….Including this one in my belly that kicks me all day lol.”

She also posted another picture of Goldsmith and Gus hanging out on the tour bus.

“Bus life,” she wrote. “It’s not the most glamorous but we’re figuring it out and having fun!!”

Gus is already learning about life on the road. @mandymooremm / Instagram

Moore also showed off a photo of Gus smiling from ear to ear.

“This is how he wakes up from naps,” she captioned it.

In addition, Moore posted pictures of her showing off compression socks and giving Gus a high-five.

Moore is no stranger to getting her family involved in her career.

Mandy Moore gets a greeting from her biggest fan. @mandymooremm / Instagram

The video for her song “In Real Life” features Goldsmith and Gus in candid moments, along with Moore’s “This Is Us” castmates and other celebrities.

In a press release, Moore shared that the sentimental song was inspired by her baby boy. She and Goldsmith welcomed him in February 2021.

“I started writing this song while I was still pregnant with my son Gus, but didn’t end up finishing it until after he arrived,” Moore said in a press release about the track. “In a way it speaks to every cliché about becoming a parent: all the lights get turned on, everything crystallizes in a way that you never could have imagined.

“Before Gus was born, my life was completely about me, and not necessarily even in a selfish sense — you just put one foot in front of the other and make your way through the world, and hopefully try to be the best version of yourself.”