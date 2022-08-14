Mandy Moore stuns in caped maternity look, accepts special honor at awards ceremony

Mandy Moore was a vision in floral when getting her flowers at the Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards.

The 38-year-old actor and singer attended the ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 13 in a stunning black floral-printed silk dress from Rodarte adorned with a dramatic cape. She shared a photo on Instagram showing off her chic designer look with her hair styled into a slicked back bun to put the dress’ elegant mock neck on full display.

Moore, who is pregnant with her second child, wrote in the caption, “Never met a cape I didn’t love… and this @rodarte dress is no exception.

NBC’s “This Is Us” was nominated for 12 HCA Awards in a total of seven different categories ranging from best writing, best broadcast network drama series, best actor and best actress.

The series ultimately won two awards during the ceremony. Dan Fogelman was awarded with best writing in a broadcast network or cable series in the drama category for the show’s emotional penultimate episode “The Train” and “This Is Us” took home best broadcast network series in the drama category.

Mandy Moore attends the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Broadcast & Cableat The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Leon Bennett / FilmMagic

While Moore was snubbed at the upcoming Emmy Awards in September, she received the Virtuoso Award at the HCA Television Awards. According to Deadline, the award is presented to someone “who has cultivated the industry with their talent that expands well beyond a singular role.”

“Over the past two decades, Mandy Moore has transformed from a pop superstar to an actress to a director,” Scott Menzel, HCA founder, said in a statement to the outlet. “Moore’s talent is undeniable, and her work on 'This is Us' solidifies that as she was able to combine all of her talents within this final chapter that included a multifaceted performance that left millions around the world in tears.”

In a moment she described as "so special" on her Instagram story, she was presented the award by her on-screen husband in the beloved drama, Milo Ventimiglia.

Moore delivered a touching speech at the ceremony to express her gratitude for the award, as well as share the love with the cast, writers, and crew on “This Is Us.”

“This is wild. I’m so honored to just be invited to the party let alone have the chance to be up here,” she said. “It’s just beyond my comprehension. I’ve been doing this for 23 years, which longevity has just always been the thing that I’ve craved and strived for. But the last six years undoubtedly have just been the most momentous of my career."

Moore attributed that success to Fogelman, the show's creator, who she said took "the most massive chance on me and giving me this job that just changed my life in every measurable way.”

How cute are they? Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

In addition to Fogelman, Moore went on to thank the cast, writers, and crew on “This Is Us,” shouting out her co-stars including Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson), Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson), Chrissy Metz (Kate Pearson), Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson), Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth Pearson), Chris Sullivan (Toby Damon) and John Huertas (Miguel Rivas). She also shouted out the several actors who portrayed the three Pearson siblings at various ages throughout the series.

Moore ended her speech thanking her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, who wasn’t in attendance.

“He’s a musician, he’s playing a show and our son Gus is with him,” she said, referring to their one-year-old son, August “Gus” Harrison Goldsmith. “Thank you, babe, for being just the best at everything and holding down the fort at home and letting me cook this next one and not being weirded out by the age makeup for six seasons. He was really such a good sport about that.”