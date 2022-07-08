Mandy Moore celebrates Milo Ventimiglia’s birthday with pic of last walk through ‘TIU’ house

Mandy Moore is singing the praises of her former TV hubby Milo Ventimiglia in honor of Ventimiglia's 45th birthday on Friday.

Moore, 38, posted a selfie on Instagram that showed the pair, who played Rebecca and Jack Pearson for six seasons on the hit NBC drama "This Is Us," taking their last walkthrough of the Pearson family home on the show's set.

"There are a million pics of you and our time together these past 6 years on my phone but I love this one because it was our last time walking through our house, the Pearson house, and we snapped a pic in the bedroom mirror," Moore wrote in her caption.

“Happy Bday to best TV husband and dad a girl could hope for. Love you, @miloanthonyventimiglia and hope you’re having the best day!!” she added.

Moore also gushed about Ventimiglia back in January when the former "Gilmore Girls" star was presented with a star right next to hers on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Upfront Portrait Studio. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore "This Is Us." NBC

“The heartiest of congrats to my tv hubby and partner-in-crime, @miloanthonyventimiglia, on his STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Moore wrote on Instagram next to pics of Ventimiglia at the event.

“Wish I could have been there to celebrate in person but we are in the middle of shooting Season 6 and knowing Mi and how much he loves his job, he’d definitely insist that work comes first,” she added.

Moore also credited the actor for showing leadership on the set of "This Is Us," which aired its series finale in May.

“Congrats on this recognition and thanks for being a wonderful patriarch and carrying us these last 6 years. Also the fact that our stars are right next to one another?? Come on!!” she wrote.

Though she and Ventimiglia made TV magic as Rebecca and Jack, Moore is expecting baby no. 2 with her real-life husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.

The singer and actor announced the happy news in an Instagram post on June 3, writing, “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!”