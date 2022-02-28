Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he was arrested in latest update from Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy continues to share updates from Kyiv, Ukraine.

In his latest social media message, the ballroom dancer and television personality has revealed that he recently suffered an unexpected "reality check" in his native country.

“Just a lot of fighting everywhere,” the 42-year-old said in a video he posted to Instagram Monday. “The streets are crazy.”

To illustrate that, he noted, "At one point, I got arrested — like, a foot outside of here — but all good. Promise."

Although he didn't share details about his ordeal, Chmerkovskiy explained that it affected him.

"That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing, as far as Ukraine is concerned," the former "Dancing With the Stars" pro continued. "But for me, it was just a reality check. No matter what it is and how it is, it’s a crazy reality check."

Chmerkovskiy told his fans and followers that "there's a lot to unpack" about the experience. However, he added that he's "not in a mental state right now to do so."

But he shared more personal news with them.

After saying that he planned to stay put in Kyiv last week, Chmerkovskiy now anticipates leaving.

"The last update is that I’m going to try to make my way out," he said. "I'm going to try to start getting towards the border. I have options. My options are better than most people’s, unfortunately."

They aren't easy options, though.

"I’m a little nervous, to be honest with you," he said, adding, "but I think it’s going to be all right. Well, I know it’s going to be OK."

Chmerkovskiy has been spending time in Kyiv since the beginning of February, weeks before Russian attacks began, in order to film the Ukrainian version of "World of Dance," where he serves as a judge on the reality TV competition.

As he contemplated his return home in his latest post, he had a request of his followers.

"I’m just going to keep you posted through this process as I can," he said. "I just want a favor from everybody: Don’t panic if I kind of disappear for a minute," explaining that he hasn't been answering a "lot of texts and a lot of calls."

Chmerkovskiy explained that, for now, he's staying in contact with his parents, as well as his wife, fellow former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd, who remains in the United States with their 5-year-old son, Shai, and few others.

"So for everybody else, if you’re following this to see how I’m doing, if I disappear for a little bit, just please don’t worry," he reiterated.

Monday's message came just one day after the dancer and choreographer offered another update from "the eye of the storm," wherein he revealed the stress of the situation in Kyiv was getting to him.

"This is a war," he said. "This is a crazy situation. It’s insane, and I’m losing my final little things. This is not a cry for help. I’m a big boy. I can handle myself, and as I said, I’m safe. But I’m starting to not be able to keep my head, so I’m trying to stay focused and just trying to let my voice be heard.”