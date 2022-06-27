Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon dazzles in gold jewelry to close out Paris fashion show

Lourdes Leon is a Paris Fashion Week runway star.

Madonna’s 25-year-old daughter closed out the Marine Serre Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in the French capital June 25 —and she did so in style.

Lourdes Leon walks the runway for Marine Serre on June 25, 2022, in Paris. Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The event, dubbed "State of Soul," took place on an outdoor track and saw the model decked out in a black catsuit bearing the brand’s recognizable moon print, first made popular by Beyoncé (and pal Adele) back in 2020.

Even her mother has worn it in the past.

But Leon's standout look was made even bolder by the accessories she wore with it.

Leon, whose burgundy hair trailed past her waist, wore stacks of sparkling gold jewelry that coordinated with the crescent-covered design, including numerous necklaces, bracelets, earrings, arm bands and chain belts.

(Skip to 13:31 in the video below to see the moment Leon hit the runway.)

While she was the only one of the Queen of Pop’s children to walk the runway at the show over the weekend, Leon wasn’t Madonna’s only child in attendance.

Rocco Ritchie, the 21-year-old son Madonna shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, was spotted backstage in support of his big sister.

Rocco Ritchie is pictured backstage with his sister Lourdes Leon after the Marine Serre Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2022, in Paris. Julien Hekimian / Getty Images

Although Leon continues to gain fame as a runway model, having last walked in Rhianna’s Savage X Fenty show in the fall, and as a print model, too, she’s admitted she isn’t a fan of one of fashion’s biggest events — the annual Met Gala.

“Did I have fun at the Met Gala?” she mused in Interview magazine after attending in 2021. “I’m really grateful to have been able to go. Maybe because it was my first time, but it felt crazy. You’re just shoved into a room with all these famous people and you’re supposed to talk to them and be their friend, even though you don’t f------ know them. That’s not my vibe.”