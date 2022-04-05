Madonna’s latest tattoo is bringing things full circle.

The “I Rise” singer, 63, shared a video of herself getting some new ink in honor of her late mother: the word “maman” written in red, Gothic-style script on her right wrist.

The singer's latest tattoo is a touching tribute to her late mother. madonna / Instagram

Her video showed some moments when she bled while going under the needle, which for Madonna was part of the tattoo’s meaning.

“I’m doing this for my mother,” she said in the video. “Because when you give birth, what do you do? You bleed. It’s all connected.”

Even the process of bleeding while getting the tattoo was meaningful for the singer. madonna / Instagram

“My mother bled for me and so I’m bleeding for her,” she added later in the video. “It’s a family affair.”

The singer’s mother, Madonna Louise Ciccone, died from breast cancer when Madonna was just 5 years old.

Madonna has opened up in the past about the effect her mother’s death had on her attitude toward life, including her self-professed desire to always be in control.

“You could say it has to do with my childhood, if you’re going to psychoanalyze me: My mother dying and me not being told, and a sense of loss and betrayal and surprise,” she told Billboard in 2016. "Then feeling out of control for the majority of my childhood, and becoming an artist and saying that I will control everything. No one will speak for me, no one will make decisions for me. You could say I’m a super control freak.”

Madonna shared close-up photos of her new tattoo in her Instagram story. madonna / Instagram

She also told Interview in 2014 that her mother’s death made her aware at a very young age that life is short, which motivated her to pursue ambitious dreams.

“I became very obsessed with death, and the idea that you never know when death will arrive,” she said, “so one has to do as much as possible all the time to get the most out of life. That would be a motivating force.”

Madonna is a fan of family-focused tattoos. The singer got her very first tattoo in 2020, a delicate design on her left wrist that spelled out the initials of her six children: Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 16, and twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone, 9.

“Inked for The Very First Time,” the mom of six wrote on Instagram.