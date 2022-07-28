Madonna is ready to express herself in her upcoming biopic.

In an interview with Variety, the seven-time Grammy Award winner revealed that she’d been hard at work penning the script of her life.

“I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter,” she told the outlet. “I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs.”

Madonna’s legacy has extended beyond the scope of music. Her life and work as a singer, respected actor, businesswoman and director have inspired documentaries, academic studies and programs. The singer shot to fame in the early 80s with her debut album “Madonna.” In 2008, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Today, she is considered the best-selling female recording artist of all time.

“I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film,” the singer noted in her interview. “It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, 'No one’s going to tell my story but me.'”

Earlier this year, Variety reported that “Inventing Anna” actor Julia Garner had been cast as the pop icon in the forthcoming biopic, which will reflect on the early days of Madonna’s abiding career.In May, actor Debi Mazar — who has a decadeslong friendship with Madonna — spoke with TODAY about the upcoming film and the likelihood of her appearance in it.

“I asked her if she can write me like a part because I should be in it,” Mazar explained. “But who knows with Madonna. I haven’t read the script. I know that she’s auditioning people for all kinds of roles. And I have no say in it. Like Madonna does what Madonna wants to do. I’m sure she’ll do a great job.”