Are Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger from ‘The Ultimatum' still together?

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “The Ultimatum” on Netflix.

Throughout season one of Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On," Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, one of the show's couples, had many stops and starts.

To recap, Colby initially gave Madlyn an ultimatum after a year-and-a-half of dating. He was ready for marriage; she was less so. “He’s ready for me to choose him, but I’m not ready to get married yet," she said.

During her trial marriage with Randall Griffin, Madlyn repeatedly expressed throughout the episodes that she was not sure Colby was the right fit for her. Meanwhile, Colby had an off-camera affair with a woman he met in a club.

In episode eight, the pair had a disagreement when Colby refused to apologize for his fling. After walking out of a restaurant and leaving Colby sitting alone, Madlyn told the camera, “I can’t marry a man that can’t accept responsibility for his actions. She added, “I can’t be hurt and then apologize for it.”

That was their final interaction before decision day — but the finale, and the reunion, had many surprises.

Netflix

Madlyn and Colby got married in the finale

Despite their fight, Colby remained optimistic in the show's finale. He greeted Madlyn with a wide grin while wearing his signature white cowboy hat.

As they stood in a room filled with candles, Colby shared his “undeniable” love for Madlyn. “I’ve given you my heart and I want you to keep it forever,” he said before a dramatic pause.

He then proposed to her. She immediately kissed him and said, “Yes.”

Colby had another shocking request. He asked Madlyn if she wanted to get married immediately. She agreed and they had a quick wedding ceremony.

“You’re my wife,” Colby said afterwards while embracing Madlyn. She laughed as she replied, “I just married a man with a cowboy hat on.”

During their joint confessional interview, Madlyn explained that she needed to go on the show to see if she was ready for marriage.

“Our lows were low,” she shared. “We hit rock bottom and it hurt.” But, ultimately, they strengthened their relationship and learned to fight for each other.

She told the cameras that she agreed to tie the knot instantly because she “wouldn’t have said yes to a proposal if I wasn’t ready to get married.” Madlyn laughed and added, “So, why not do it all in one day?”

The two popped champagne and celebrated their nuptials.

They revealed another surprise at the reunion: Madlyn is pregnant

The couple were noticeably absent when co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey introduced the cast during the reunion.

Then, Colby and Madlyn made a grand entrance. Madlyn walked out cradling her baby bump. “Y’all see what I did there?” Colby said before taking a seat.

The couple revealed to the Lacheys that Madlyn was seven months pregnant and they are expecting a baby girl.

Naturally, Vanessa then gifted them with a sippy cup version of the show’s recognizable silver wine glasses, which Netflix teased on its official "Ultimatum" Instagram page.

Later on in the reunion, Nick asked how their families reacted to their surprise wedding.

“My mom was super approving,” Madlyn said. “My dad was a little bit taken aback (but) happy because now he doesn’t have to go through the whole wedding thing.”

At the end of the show, they toasted with the rest of the cast to the conclusion of season one of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.”