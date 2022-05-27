Machine Gun Kelly recalls bringing Pete Davidson to Sandra Bullock’s house for Easter

When Machine Gun Kelly went to Sandra Bullock’s house for Easter one year, he invited his close buddy Pete Davidson along — without telling him exactly where they were going.

Maybe thinking it was more of a low-key house party, Davidson rocked up with some "forties" (aka bottles of malt liquor), Kelly shared with a laugh on “The Tonight Show” Thursday.

“There was this one Easter where I was like, ‘Hey, Pete, you gotta come, let’s go to my friend’s house for Easter,’” he said. “He pulled up and he had 'forties,' and he was like, ‘Let’s do this thing!’ And we went and it was Sandra Bullock’s house, and we walked in and it was, like, Jen Aniston and all these (people) ... And Pete was like, ‘Why would you do this to me, we look so stupid, like we have 40 ounces and we’re at Sandra Bullock’s. Why didn’t you tell me this was where we were going?’”

Davidson, 28, got his revenge earlier this year when he brought a surprise guest to Kelly’s birthday party in April.

“It’s like my birthday last month and he texts me, and he’s like, ‘Hey, I’m about to come to your party, can I bring a plus one?” the rapper said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course,’ and he pulls up and his plus one is Robert Pattinson. And I was like, you brought Batman?”

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has been buddies with Davidson for years, telling Howard Stern in 2020 that he thinks of the “SNL” alum as a younger sibling.

Davidson and Kelly have been friends for years. George Pimentel / Getty Images

“I don’t have any siblings so when you see someone like Pete, that’s like my little brother. He’s like my best friend, too, but also like a little brother, so it’s kind of like you have the opportunity to live that dynamic of having a sibling because I was an only child,” he said. “So, obviously, to me, that’s like the dream.”

The “Mainstream Sellout” singer confirmed earlier this year that Davidson will be part of his wedding to Megan Fox.

“I think my side is going to be an army of few. I have so many close and best friends that have been with me all these years. But, yeah, I think Pete is absolutely going to be standing there with me and we should just mic him just for commentary anyway,” Kelly said on “The Howard Stern Show” in March.