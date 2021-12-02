Machine Gun Kelly recalls accidentally stabbing himself trying to impress Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly would do anything for his girlfriend, Megan Fox.

During a interview with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, the "papercuts" singer recalled a time he accidentally hurt his hand while trying to impress the "Night Teeth" actor.

He said the whole thing happened after he bruised his coccyx, a small bone at the end of the spinal column, during a beer pong game with fellow musician Post Malone. While trying to look cool in his intro, Kelly said he slid down a banister that had a "giant spike" at the bottom of it. By the time he realized it was there, it was too late for him to get off the railing.

When Fallon asked him if he tried to play off his injury, Kelly, who wore a shirt with Fox's face on it from her 2009 flick "Jennifer's Body," said he did, especially because he started dating the actor around that time.

"I was holding it together. It was just — It was a bad night," he said.

"I won the ping pong match. I went home. Travis (Barker) got me this — he got me a knife that had an engravement from the new album on it. And I was like, 'Oh, check this out. This is sick,'" Kelly recalled telling Fox before performing a dangerous trick in front of her. "And I threw it up, and it came and stuck in my hand."

“And I was like, 'Ugggh!'” he added, re-enacting what happened and how he reacted as he tried to play down the pain.

Machine Gun Kelly with Megan Fox at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Since Fox was watching him perform the trick, Kelly acted like his wound didn't hurt at all.

"And the next morning as soon as she left, I was like, 'Yo, I need stitches real quick.' I’ve got a bruised coccyx and a knife in my hand," he said with a laugh.

Due to his bruised coccyx, Kelly ended up falling off the stage when he tried to pick Pete Davidson up after his "Saturday Night Live" performance in January. But even though Kelly became a meme after he fell off the stage, Fallon wanted him to know that he still "crushed" his "SNL" performance.

"Thank you, thank you," Kelly replied.