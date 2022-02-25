Who ends up together on ‘Love Is Blind’ season 2?

After watching couples get engaged, meet and move in together, “Love Is Blind” fans finally learned how season two ended in Friday’s episode.

On “Love Is Blind,” the couples make their final decisions at the altar, leaving their significant other either relieved or embarrassed. Throughout season two, viewers saw every couple argue and struggle to overcome differences. Unlike season one, with contestants like Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, there didn’t seem to be an obvious pair this season that fans predicted would say “I do.”

Going into the finale, some viewers doubted any of the couples would get married. A few expressed their opinions on social media.

One tweeted, “I was hoping for more Cameron and Lauren loves stories this season but it’s looks like we’re getting Damian and Giannina.”

So, who happily danced at their wedding like Lauren and Cameron and who was left brokenhearted like Giannina Milady Gibelli and Damian Powers? Here’s a recap of the “Love Is Blind” season two finale.

Nick and Danielle

Nick Thomas and Danielle Ruhl in season 2 of "Love Is Blind" Netflix

Nick and Danielle were the first couple who had to reveal in front of their friends and family if they wanted to say “I do” or break up.

The finale picked up where the penultimate episode abruptly concluded. Viewers had already watched Danielle recite her vows and declare her love for her fiancé.

“As you’ve unfortunately come to learn, I am the most indecisive person in the world,” she said before dramatically pausing. “And the only clear decision that I’ve ever had has been you. I do, absolutely.”

Episode 10, “The Wedding,” opened with Nick’s response. As beads of sweat covered his face, he said, “I do.”

“I have no question, whatsoever, that you are the person I’m supposed to be with,” Nick said as Danielle laughed.

After the wedding, the two sat on a bench together and discussed their marriage.

“I didn’t realize it was for the rest of our lives,” he jokingly told his wife. “I should’ve thought this through a little more.”

She playfully flipped him off before smiling at him. The final shot showed them kissing.

Deepti and Abhishek 'Shake'

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee in season 2 of "Love Is Blind" Netflix

After meeting Deepti in person, Shake expressed his doubts to multiple people that their physical chemistry was strong enough. However, he continued to stress that they still had a strong connection.

As the wedding began, Shake danced down the aisle to the beat of a drum. He wore a gold and red traditional Indian garment.

Deepti donned an extravagant, gold two-piece gown.

“I hope you know how much you mean to me and the impact that you’ve made on my life,” she told Shake at the altar. “But, no, I cannot marry you.”

As her parents looked on smiling, Deepti added, “I deserve somebody who knows for sure. So, I’m choosing myself and I’m going to say ‘no.’”

She walked away and Shake awkwardly told the crowd, “Yo, this is a celebration. That’s the last thing I’m going to say.”

But, Shake had more to say. He spoke to a group of wedding attendees and said, “It was probably for the best.”

He continued, “Thank God I didn’t have to say anything. Very transparent —I was the one that was more on the fence.”

While Deepti explained her decision to her mom, Shake claimed, “If I would’ve said yes, she would’ve said yes.

Later in his confessional, Shake shared that he was looking forward to his dinner reservations.

Deepti and Shake were the only couple not shown speaking to each other after the final decision.

Natalie and Shayne

Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee in season 2 of "Love Is Blind" Netflix

If there was one couple that showed major progression throughout the season, it was Natalie and Shayne. They overcame a harsh argument in Cancun, Mexico, and pushed past Shaina’s comments about the sincerity of their connection.

But, their portion of the finale immediately began with a somber tone. Natalie revealed through tears that she was nervous and stressed after a fight with Shayne the night before.

“It was a really bad one and he said some hurtful things to me,” she explained.

Natalie said she had asked her fiancé if he drank too much. She didn’t provide more details about his reply besides “He just got really, really angry at me.”

She added that she still loved him and called Shayne her best friend.

When Shayne arrived, he was also tight-lipped about the disagreement. “Ideally we both say ‘yes,’” he said about the upcoming ceremony.

At the altar, Natalie barely smiled. Shayne began his vows first and said, “I just want you to know that I love you. I do, a thousand times over. You’re my best friend and there’s no one else I’d rather do this with in my entire life.”

Natalie replied that she was glad they went on the journey together but she did not want to marry him.

“I’m so sorry,” she whispered to him and added that they had issues to work through.

Shayne grimaced and responded, “I know.”

Outside, Natalie suggested they work on the relationship, but Shayne told her and the camera that he needed time to think about the situation.

He initially apologized for his comments during their argument, but he then said that it reflected how he felt at the time.

Natalie asked, “So you truly felt like you hated me and I was the worst thing for you at that moment?”

Their tense exchange ended with Shayne walking away.

Later, Natalie said a weight had been lifted and “it affirms I made the right decision for myself.”

Mallory and Salvador

Salvador Perez and Mallory Zapata in season 2 of "Love Is Blind" Netflix

In one of Mallory’s first wedding confessionals, she expressed her disbelief that she made it to their wedding day. “I’m surprised, like in a good way, that I’ve gotten to this point,” she explained.

Her sister, who was skeptical when she met Sal in episode seven, attended the wedding. However, Mallory revealed that her parents and brothers could not make it.

Sal shared that he was undecided and would know how he felt when he saw his fiancee. He explained, “Everything between the pods and now–there (have) been challenges with reality, challenges with our jobs, with our lives.”

After a mariachi band performed at the wedding, the couple shared their vows. Mallory said Sal helped her grow and Sal said he was blessed to have Mallory in his life.

But when it was time to say “I do,” Sal responded, “I cannot.”

While crying, he said, “I feel like I just need more time.”

Mallory wiped away his tears and said “It’s okay” before leaving.

Sal explained his answer to the crowd, particularly Mallory’s friends and family before speaking to her privately.

“I didn’t want to make the final decision until I was here,” he told her.

Mallory said, “In my heart, I knew that you weren’t 100% sure.”

When Sal said he almost went through with the wedding, Mallory replied, “I don’t know what I would’ve said if I would’ve went first. I’m not going to lie. There’s a part of me that maybe wanted you to say yes.”

Both seemed open to pursuing a relationship. “I think what we should do next is go on a date, ” Sal suggested.

“I would love that,” Mallory said before they departed.

Iyanna and Jarrette

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely in season 2 of "Love Is Blind" Netflix

The final couple to get engaged on the show was also the last couple to arrive at their wedding.

“I love him completely as his whole person” Iyanna gushed in her confessional.

Jarrette reciprocated those feelings in his interview. “I love Iyanna to the moon and back, to infinity and beyond” he said, giggling to himself.

As Iyanna walked down the aisle with her father, Jarrette began to tear up.

“I feel so understood with you,” Iyanna began. “I feel so loved by you and that has never happened. I just feel like I’m supposed to be with you. You were made for me and I was made for you.”

During Jarrette’s vows, he told Iyanna, “You showed me that I’m able to be loved the way I wanted to be loved.”

He added, “I know that it’s only going to get better and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Jarrette was definitely the most confident contestant throughout the episode.. “I do. I do. I do. I do,” he replied when asked if he wanted to marry Iyanna.

Iyanna agreed and they kissed and danced together.

The husband and wife then jumped the broom and walked up the aisle, hand in hand.

When they were alone, they linked arms and toasted to marriage.

“I just married the woman of my dreams,” Jarrette cheered. “I’m on top of the world right now. Cloud nine.”

While flashing his wedding band, he said, “I met my damn wife through a wall. Not too many people can say that. Not too many people can understand that, but it happened. I’m a married man. I’m a husband.”

Iyanna exclaimed, “Six weeks ago I was completely single and now I’m like a whole married woman. I’m a whole wife!”

In between shots of them dancing at their reception, Iyanna spoke about her plans with Jarrette.

“I imagine my future with Jarrette (to be) us with three kids and just continuing to love each other,” she said.

They cut their cake, fed each other and agreed that the best part of the day was hearing the other person say “I do.”

“It just goes to show that love is truly blind,” Jarrette said before the episode ended.