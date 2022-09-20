Love Is Blind' stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams break up

“Love is Blind” stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati have called it quits.

According to a post shared by Abrams via Instagram on Sept. 19, the two broke up after filming "After the Altar."

“I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today. Since After the (Altar) was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer,” Abrams wrote in the Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way. I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit. As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward, I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”

The two reality stars met in the pods of Netflix’s second season of “Love is Blind,” a competition show where contestants meet and talk without being able to see each other. The two ultimately became engaged to different contestants.

As the evening of Sept. 19, Vempati has yet to release a statement regarding the split. She did, however announce the publication of her book “I Choose Myself” exclusively on Amazon in Paperback and Kindle.

In the aftermath of the initial series, Vempati and Abrams revealed that while they connected in the booth, they both felt compelled to pursue different relationships before ultimately becoming engaged to separate people.

“The viewers don’t get to see this, but Kyle was actually my number two person in the pods,” Vempati told TODAY in an interview back in March. “We talked a lot, and we had such deep conversations... So I know him as a person like I really know him. And yeah, we’re pretty close.”

Ultimately during that second season, Vempati found a kinship with Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee on the series. Though the two became engaged, they eventually parted ways at the altar, with Vempati sharing that she decided to “choose” herself.

After the show aired, Chatterjee faced significant backlash from fans over his remarks about Vempati's body.

On the other hand, Abrams became engaged to Shaina Hurley, who ultimately broke off their engagement before they walked down the aisle.

At the end of the “Love Is Blind” season two reunion, Abrams called failing to propose to Vempati his “biggest regret.”

“My biggest regret is I should have asked Vempati to marry me. I should have tried harder for you,” Abrams said at the time “I love her so much. She’s the best.”

In the season 2 “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” special, Vempati and Abrams waffled on whether to make their relationship a romantic one. Both expressed their fondness for each other as friends as well as their physical attraction to one another. Still, they explained, there was hesitancy to risk no longer being friends in order to level up their friendship.

Speaking about their dynamic, Vempati labeled it as not quite a relationship and not quite a friendship describing it more as a “situationship.” Both expressed concern over the consequences of becoming romantic partners as opposed to friends who nearly saw each other daily.

“I want to be around (Kyle) all the time,” Vempati explained in one episode. However, by the end of the three-part special, the two decided to take the leap and commit.

In the aftermath of the reunion, which aired on Sept. 16, fans have celebrated the couple. Now, on Instagram, Abrams’ post has seen fans express their disappointment over the news.

“Are you still friends?” one user commented on the post.

“Wishing you both the best, but ugh,” another replied.

“Oh man, I was rooting for you two!” expressed another fan of the couple.