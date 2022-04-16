Fashion influencer who started 'reckless' Rihanna-A$AP Rocky cheating rumor issues apology

Earlier this week, unsubstantiated rumors circulated on social media that A$AP Rocky was cheating behind pregnant Rihanna’s back.

Gossip spread on Thursday, April 14, that the rapper was allegedly caught cheating on the “Umbrella” singer with designer Amina Muaddi, who has previously designed footwear for the singer’s Fenty brand. The claims quickly went viral, with Rihanna trending as the number one topic on Twitter.

While the couple themselves have not addressed the rumors, the original poster of the tweet, Louis Pisano, issued a statement on social media apologizing for their actions and for stirring up gossip.

“Hi all, so I’d like to address the situation,” the tweet read. “Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received. I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it. So I’d like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets. I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they caused.”

The statement continued, reading, “I have no excuse for it, I’ve been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I’m going to move away from.”

“I’m going to take some time away from Twitter to figure out what this looks like and how I can start using my platforms better as I’ve gotten away from using them for more positive work,” the statement concluded. “Again I apologize to them for this unnecessary drama.”

On Friday, April 15, Muaddi also addressed the rumors on social media to clear the air and denounce the cheating accusations. On Twitter, the designer shared a screenshot of her message, writing in part, “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.”

“I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously,” she wrote, before explaining why she felt compelled to speak out on the gossip. “However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

Muaddi cited her “respect and affection” for Rihanna, writing, “While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beatiful Easter weekend!”

Rihanna and Rocky are expecting their first child together. News broke at the end of January when the couple were photographed out in New York City, while Rihanna showed off her baby bump in an unbuttoned pink jacket.

She recently opened up about her relationship with Rocky in her cover story for Vogue’s May issue, sharing how they initially started off as friends and nothing more.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she said. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

The couple got close when they began quarantining together at the beginning of the pandemic. She told the magazine, “He became my family in that time.”