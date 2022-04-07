Lori Loughlin’s daughter has a new look inspired by her mom’s “Full House” character. In her latest YouTube video, Olivia Jade Giannulli shared how Aunt Becky was the inspiration behind her new red hair, before showing off the final look.

“This is the inspo,” Olivia Jade says in her video shared this week, showing a photo of her mom from her “Full House” days.

“I did not tell anybody in my family except my sister that I was doing this. I don’t know if anybody watches my stuff,” she adds after the transformation. “But mom, please don’t get mad at me. Technically you did it first.”

The 22-year-old “Conversations With Olivia Jade” host also posted about her newly-dyed tresses in a slideshow on her Instagram. The third photo in the collection is a screenshot of her mom’s reaction.

Olivia Jade sent Lori a photo of herself with her new look, to which the “Fuller House” actor replied with a photo of herself as Aunt Becky with matching red hair.

“Well that’s a bit creepy now isn’t it haha!” Olivia Jade texted back.

Olivia Jade shared a text exchange she had with her mom. Instagram / OliviaJade

Back in February on her podcast, Olivia Jade chatted with Candace Cameron Bure's daughter, Natasha Bure, about their friendship and famous "Full House" moms.

While Natasha followed in her mother's acting footsteps, Olivia Jade expressed that she never "expected or wanted to be in the public eye" when she was younger.

“When I started my YouTube channel, I did not think that was gonna garner any sort of following," she said. "I didn’t think that I would be written about in news outlets (or followed by) paparazzi, none of that."

However, back in 2019, Olivia Jade's family made headlines after Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli were involved in the college admissions scandal. In 2020, the couple pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California by falsely portraying them as rowing recruits.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade opens up about feeling ‘publicly shamed’

The actor's husband served a five-month sentence, as well as paid a $250,000 fine and ordered to complete 250 hours of community service. Lori completed a two-month prison term and was released at the end of December 2020. She was also ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service.

“What happened was wrong. I think every single person in my family can be like, ‘That was messed up. That was a big mistake," Olivia Jade later said in a December 2020 “Red Table Talk” episode. "But I think what’s so important to me is to learn from the mistake, not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance.”